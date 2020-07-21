Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – July 21st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): The Heat Wave Continues Through The Week!



This Morning: Another muggy start for the day, with a few areas of fog popping up. Lows for most of the area will be between 70 & 75. Upper 60’s for the Eastern mountainous areas. Again, beware of the fog – where you DO see it, it’ll be very patchy yet very dense.

Tuesday Afternoon: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid again for Tuesday afternoon. Stray afternoon showers and storms are possible, but most of us will probably be staying dry with highs in the mid 90’s and a heat index between 100 – 104, maybe a little hotter.

Tuesday Night: Skies become fair, but again, quite warm and muggy overnight with lows only between 73-75. Also, expect more for forming as we head into Wednesday Morning.

Our Extended Forecast: Scattered afternoon storms are again possible for Wednesday afternoon, otherwise very hot, hazy, and humid with highs well into the low & mid 90’s.

Friday and possibly early Saturday may be wet and will definitely be humid, with highs in the low 90’s.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

