Updating Shaw Industries Covid-19 cases

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A viewer questioned repeated Covid-19 at a facility of Shaw Industries in northwest Georgia.
So we checked on the company’s latest testing numbers.
The state of Georgia has not issued any Covid-19 advisories for Shaw plants, so we rely on their self-reporting.
At this point, the company reports around 540 positive tests among their workers.
They have 22,000 employees at 40 plants in the U.S and overseas, but most are clustered in our region.
The company reports that 320 of the workers have fully recovered.
Here are the steps the company says they have taken to address Covid-19 issues among their workers:
● We’ve implemented frequent, enhanced, extensive cleaning methods and social
distancing practices at each of our facilities and are encouraging associates to check
their temperature before coming to work.
● We’ve provided face masks for frontline associates and encourage all associates to
wear cloth masks as they deem appropriate for their work environment or as required
by local mandates in addition to taking social distancing precautions.
● We have limited in-person meetings and are avoiding plant-to-plant travel.
○ Like the rest of the world, we are spending a lot of time in Google Hangouts,
video conferencing and on conference calls to minimize contact and avoid
travel.
○ Our associates are implementing social distancing, which include rotating
work days, staggering work and break times, and other measures.
○ We are keeping visitors to a minimum and have suspended all non-essential
third parties from visiting through August 31, 2020.
● Shaw has waived out-of-pocket costs and the deductible for testing and/or treatment
of COVID-19 for Medical Plan members. The Plan will pay 100% of cost as if it were a
preventive service.
● Should an associate have a confirmed case of COVID-19 or be placed into quarantine
at the request of local health officials, a medical professional or Shaw, the associate
will receive paid leave for up to 14 calendar days.
○ All hourly full-time associates are covered by company-paid short-term
disability for absences that require longer medical attention. We want to
ensure associates have the time needed to return to good health, or ensure
that they are not infected after confirmed exposure.
● Shaw’s Employee Assistance Program is available at no cost to associates and their
households.
○ We have reminded associates of the availability of these services if they need
resources during a quarantine or would like to speak to a counselor during this
stressful time.
● Shaw offered incentives, such as added paid time off, to hourly operations associates
in April in appreciation of the important role they play in meeting critical shelter and
infrastructure needs.
● Shaw temporarily suspended its hourly associate attendance policy in late March
through mid-May to provide associates greater flexibility and choices regarding
whether to come to work without worrying about their employment status. Shaw
continues to provide provisions to address COVID-19 related absences to support
associates through their individual situations.
● We’ve provided frequent updates regarding our policies and procedures and
reminded our associates of health and safety guidelines to follow at work and in their
personal lives to maintain their health and safety.