Updating Shaw Industries Covid-19 cases

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A viewer questioned repeated Covid-19 at a facility of Shaw Industries in northwest Georgia.

So we checked on the company’s latest testing numbers.

The state of Georgia has not issued any Covid-19 advisories for Shaw plants, so we rely on their self-reporting.

At this point, the company reports around 540 positive tests among their workers.

They have 22,000 employees at 40 plants in the U.S and overseas, but most are clustered in our region.

The company reports that 320 of the workers have fully recovered.

Here are the steps the company says they have taken to address Covid-19 issues among their workers:

● We’ve implemented frequent, enhanced, extensive cleaning methods and social

distancing practices at each of our facilities and are encouraging associates to check

their temperature before coming to work.

● We’ve provided face masks for frontline associates and encourage all associates to

wear cloth masks as they deem appropriate for their work environment or as required

by local mandates in addition to taking social distancing precautions.

● We have limited in-person meetings and are avoiding plant-to-plant travel.

○ Like the rest of the world, we are spending a lot of time in Google Hangouts,

video conferencing and on conference calls to minimize contact and avoid

travel.

○ Our associates are implementing social distancing, which include rotating

work days, staggering work and break times, and other measures.

○ We are keeping visitors to a minimum and have suspended all non-essential

third parties from visiting through August 31, 2020.

● Shaw has waived out-of-pocket costs and the deductible for testing and/or treatment

of COVID-19 for Medical Plan members. The Plan will pay 100% of cost as if it were a

preventive service.

● Should an associate have a confirmed case of COVID-19 or be placed into quarantine

at the request of local health officials, a medical professional or Shaw, the associate

will receive paid leave for up to 14 calendar days.

○ All hourly full-time associates are covered by company-paid short-term

disability for absences that require longer medical attention. We want to

ensure associates have the time needed to return to good health, or ensure

that they are not infected after confirmed exposure.

● Shaw’s Employee Assistance Program is available at no cost to associates and their

households.

○ We have reminded associates of the availability of these services if they need

resources during a quarantine or would like to speak to a counselor during this

stressful time.

● Shaw offered incentives, such as added paid time off, to hourly operations associates

in April in appreciation of the important role they play in meeting critical shelter and

infrastructure needs.

● Shaw temporarily suspended its hourly associate attendance policy in late March

through mid-May to provide associates greater flexibility and choices regarding

whether to come to work without worrying about their employment status. Shaw

continues to provide provisions to address COVID-19 related absences to support

associates through their individual situations.

● We’ve provided frequent updates regarding our policies and procedures and

reminded our associates of health and safety guidelines to follow at work and in their

personal lives to maintain their health and safety.