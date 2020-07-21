Tuesday brings new Face Mask mandates at local stores

By
Collins Parker
-
0
0
So we’ll keep you posted all week.
Here’s what we have so far:
JULY 21ST (TUESDAY)
Kroger
Publix
ALREADY IN EFFECT
Best Buy
Costco
Panera Bread
Starbucks
CVS
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
PetSmart
Petco
Walgreens
Walmart/Sam’s Club
Whole Foods
_______
JULY 22ND (WEDNESDAY)
Home Depot
JULY 23RD (THURSDAY)
Food City
JULY 27TH (Next Monday)

ALDI

AUGUST 1ST

Target