Trump signs order barring Census to count Illegal Immigrants for congressional seats

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment. His move drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials. Reapportionment is the redistribution of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives based on changes in population found in each census. Trump says he’s acting out of “respect for the law and protection of the integrity of the democratic process.” But the Supreme Court has previously blocked the administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form.

