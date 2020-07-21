Teachers learning new way of teaching for fall

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Teachers in our area are tackling an important task, figuring out how to set up a socially distanced classroom, while also teaching online.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop explains how some are learning how to make that happen this school year.

“Children are always learning, it’s just a question of what they are learning sometimes.”

“ I would much rather be teaching in person especially with the little ones. It’s a little bit more difficult to do some of the online virtual activities with them.”

Teachers say their will be some hardships with teaching online and in-person.

“Having a conversation online is very different then having a conversation in person, but I would feel very confident teaching virtually.”

Earlier today Superintendent Dr.Bryan Johnson hosted a virtual town hall for parents on Hamilton County schools reopening plan.

“There is this growing question throughout the community in regards to what is the trigger that will be the determining factor for when our students will be out of school. This effort was to try to make our thinking visible, and we want to thank our local health departments.”

Schools in Hamilton county are set to start on August 12th.

“ I will do everything I can to help you learn it but ultimately especially at this stage I really want to prepare students to take charge of their own learning.”

In Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12.