UPDATE: Chattanooga Police now say only two people were shot in the incident.

_________

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a triple shooting tonight in Alton Park.

It happened on Cain Avenue, just a block from the backside of Forest Hills Cemetery.

Police say three people were hit, but non of the injuries are life-threatening.

An early report from the scene described a woman who was hit at least three times while standing inside the home.