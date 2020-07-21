NFL Dropping All Preseason Games This Summer

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public. The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90. The league had initially proposed two preseason games before deciding to scrap the preseason altogether.

