New Covid-19 death in Hamilton County, record hospitalizations again

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tuesdays Covid-19 report in Hamilton County includes a new death and higher hospitalization numbers.

The new death in Hamilton County brings the total to 41

The number of people with Covid-19 in local hospitals climbed by 5 people to a new record high on Tuesday… 121.

The ICU cases also climbed to a new record of 30.

The good news in the report is the number of new cases, which is 101.

That isn’t great, but a vast improvement from last week’s record highs.

We also saw a drop of active cases in Hamilton County by 124 people from yesterday.

But that was off the record high number of over 1600 active cases set Monday.