Free Covid-19 testing at Volkswagen plant Sunday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tennessee is offering a free, drive-thru Covid-19 test this Sunday at Volkswagen Chattanooga.

State officials and the National Guard will offer the tests without appointments or conditions.

The hourse are from 8AM til noon.

“With the help of private-sector partners like VW, we are working to make COVID-19 testing accessible and efficient for Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee.

“I encourage residents in Hamilton County and surrounding areas to take advantage of testing this weekend as we work to identify cases quickly and protect the health of our state.”

The address for the test is 8001 Volkswagen Dr.