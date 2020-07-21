Braves Offering Fans Cardboard Cut-Outs of Themselves For Home Games

Since fans will not be allowed to attend major league baseball games this season, the Atlanta Braves are offering fans a chance to have a cardboard cut-out of themselves placed in the stands for home games at Truist Park. The cost is $50 and proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. For information on how to sign up, go to the Braves link below.

https://www.mlb.com/braves/fans/cutouts