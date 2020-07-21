African Americans discuss Republican beliefs

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Laverne Elliott is the first African American President of The Tennessee Valley Republican Women’s Club.

It’s a role she’s held since the beginning of the year.

“They’ve been very, very accepting, very helpful, because they understand that we are all on the same mission which is to get Donald J. Trump re-elected again,”Elliott said.

Elliott is one of multiple black members of the group.

And she said her conservative views have been embraced by the black community.

“Believe it or not I’ve felt no type of pressure. Blacks in inner cities and the communities have been very accepting. They have listened to what I have to say. They have not been disrespectful at all,” Elliott said.

Jamaal Reynolds is the State Director of BLEXIT, Tennessee Chapter.

He is also African American and isn’t afraid to express his thoughts about being conservative, but said he does feel pressure from his own community.

“I took a picture on the black lives matter mural downtown with my Trump flag, but, and people were bashing me, but I was getting more bashing from the black community than I was from anybody else,” Reynolds said.

He said since he’s posted the picture he’s even received death threats.

“If you think any type of differently, not even if you’re a Trump supporter. If you think any way differently from other people somebody’s going to come after you, so,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds added that there are several African American conservatives.