Why completing the 2020 Census is so important

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – If you have not filled out the census, now is the time to do it.

Doing so helps ensure communities get their fair cut of billions of dollars of federal funding.

- Advertisement -

“Education, health care, roads. All of the components that the government, the services that the government provides to our communities are in some way based on our census count. other things like grants for parks or for fire departments, community improvements those things also rely on getting an accurate count of everyone in the community,” Tennessee Media Specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau June Iljana said.

Response is required by law by everyone.

You won’t be asked for a social security number, citizenship status or financial information.

“The risk of not responding to the census is that your community will not receive the resources that it desperately needs over the next decade to support the health and development and growth of the community,” Iljana said.

Having an accurate number is important and completing the census on your own can help in getting a more accurate number.

In 2010, only around 35 percent of households completed the census on their own in Grundy County.

And, after a report was conducted, the Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady said that they found that thousands may have not been counted resulting in the loss of millions of dollars of funding for the county and its rural communities.

“There is close to 3,000 addresses that were unaccounted for, so if you do that number roughly 1,500 dollars a head you know you’re close to 10.5 million dollars in a distressed…challenged community that is significant. So, that’s why the census is so vitally important,” he said.

Mayor Brady said that for this census they’ve been reaching out to people through a committee.

People can do the census online this year which could be helping.

As of July 19, the National self-response rate is 62.2 percent.

Tennessee is at 61.5 percent and Hamilton County is at 63.1 percent.

Grundy County’s self-response rate is at 45.1 percent.

“One of the things that we’re getting ready to do is some of the local hot spots have folks there that can aid folks to put their census information online. They can’t do it for them, but they can guide them through that process. So if you haven’t received a packet they can certainly help by doing that online,” Mayor Brady said.

The census is completely confidential.

In addition to online, you can also do the census over the phone and by-mail.