Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – July 20th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): The Heat Wave Continues For Awhile !



This Morning: A very muggy start for this Monday morning, July 20. Also, expect a few areas of fog popping up. Lows for most of the area will be between 70 & 75. Upper 60’s for the Eastern mountainous areas.

This AFternoon: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid again for Monday afternoon. Stray afternoon showers and storms are possible, but most of us probably staying dry with highs in the mid 90’s and a heat index around 102 – maybe a little hotter.

Tonight: Skies become fair, but again, quite warm and muggy again with lows only between 73-75. Also, expect more for forming overnight.

Extended Forecast: A few more isolated late afternoon storms for Tuesday are possible, otherwise very hot, hazy, and humid with highs well into the low to mid 90’s and the heat index topping 100.

More of the same expected for the middle of the week with a few more scattered showers and storms possible for the mid-week. Highs may be a little closer to 90 by Wednesday.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

