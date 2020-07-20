Tennessee United hosts food drive for families with COVID-19

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
231

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-Tennessee United held a food drive for families that have been affected by COVID-19.

The group fed nearly 200 families on Sunday.

This is the group’s second food drive.

Inside the boxes they give fresh produce, masks and hand sanitizer if needed.

They also drop off the boxes to those families that are sick.

Alondra Gomez with Tennessee United says, “We try to be a very grass roots oriented group. So, to see the community really showing up and saying that I do need the help and being able to see their faces and being able to actually help them with their food box, even if it’s just the smallest thing. I know that at the end of the day, it makes us feel good because we helped somebody.”

They are planning on hosting another food drive in the same location for August.

mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.