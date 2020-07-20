Tennessee United hosts food drive for families with COVID-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-Tennessee United held a food drive for families that have been affected by COVID-19.

The group fed nearly 200 families on Sunday.

This is the group’s second food drive.

Inside the boxes they give fresh produce, masks and hand sanitizer if needed.

They also drop off the boxes to those families that are sick.

Alondra Gomez with Tennessee United says, “We try to be a very grass roots oriented group. So, to see the community really showing up and saying that I do need the help and being able to see their faces and being able to actually help them with their food box, even if it’s just the smallest thing. I know that at the end of the day, it makes us feel good because we helped somebody.”

They are planning on hosting another food drive in the same location for August.