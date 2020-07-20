TECH BYTE: Nissan Announces New Electric SUV

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Nissan is going even more electric.

The automaker is coming out with its second electric car in the U.S. This time it’s an SUV.

Nissan says it wants you to save the environment, and that money you used to spend on gas at the same time.

The Japanese company is one of a growing number of automakers coming out with their own electric cars.

Nissan launched the compact LEAF nearly 10 years ago.

Now it’s created an SUV – the Ariya.

It can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in about five seconds, and drive up to 300 miles on just one charge.

On the outside, it looks similar to the Nissan Murano SUV, but sportier.

On the inside, the Ariya is pretty high tech, like most electric vehicles strive to be.

You can get it with hands-free driving technology, so you can focus on the road.

You won’t see many buttons or knobs either. Think lots of touchscreens, with easy access to your favorite apps.

And yes, it even pairs with Nissan’s app.

You can tell the SUV’s built-in Amazon Alexa to play music or find a restaurant.

The vehicle even features an Intelligent Route Planner, so you can make an itinerary with plenty of charging stations.

The price, of course, varies, but will start at around $40,000.

The Ariya will go on sale in the U.S. later next year.

Top Nissan officials say they hope to make eight new electric cars in the next two years.

Electric vehicle maker “Fisker” is also working on its own electric SUV.

It hopes to launch Ocean in 2022.