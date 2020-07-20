Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

NEW JERSEY (AP) – Judiciary officials say a gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge as he answered the door of the family home Sunday in New Jersey, and shot and wounded the judge’s husband before fleeing. The attack occurred at the North Brunswick home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press. Wolfson says her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured. A judiciary official who wasn’t authorized to comment and spoke anonymously to the AP says a gunman posed as a FedEx delivery driver. The official said Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn’t injured. The FBI says it’s searching for one suspect.

By MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press

- Advertisement -

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)