Shooting victim leaped off a balcony to get away in Bradley County

UPDATE:

Bradley County says they have detained a person of interest in the shooting.

The victim was shot several times and then leaped from a 3rd story balcony to get away, further injuring his legs.

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County officers are investigating a shooting Monday night in a neighborhood behind Bradley-Central High School.

It happened around 8 PM at a home at 320 County Club Drive, southwest.

Authorities aren’t giving many details at this point.

But they do say one person was transported to the hospital.

We do not know their condition.