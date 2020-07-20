Shooting on Tunnel Blvd turns deadly

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The victim of the shooting that happened on Tunnel Boulevard has died.

According to Chattanooga police, a patrol officer was flagged down and notified that a person was shot.

Police say that they found 21-year-old Davon Sherrer in the driveway of the home sufferring from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sherrer was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you have any information on the shooting contact CPD.