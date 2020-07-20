Representative in hot seat over Facebook comments

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
96

WALKER CO., Ga. (WDEF)- A Georgia Representative is in the hot seat about comments he made on Facebook.

Steve Tarvin, who represents Georgia’s District 2 made a Facebook post about teachers and their stance on returning to school.

In the comments, he even said that they were the most self centered, selfish, crybaby profession in America.

Steve Tarvin comments

The Walker County Association of Educators say that they have been surveying educators on the re-opening of schools.

Here is a link to their research.

WCAE President, Debbie Baker says, “Educators want to return. We want to be with our students. We want to be face-to face with them. We want to hold them. We miss them desperately. But, we don’t feel that it’s safe at this point for our students, their families, ourselves or our families.”

We reached out to Tarvin for a comment but he did not respond.

But, he did post an apology to his Facebook page.

All comments will be erased & not read. Positive or negative.
I have apologized in the most sincere way possible. Over…

Posted by Steve Tarvin on Sunday, July 19, 2020

 

