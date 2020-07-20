Rahm takes over No. 1 with win at Memorial

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
13
Courtesy: MGN

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) – Jon Rahm moves to the top of world golf rankings after a convincing victory at the Memorial.

Rahm closed with a 3-over 75 for a 9-under total, three strokes ahead of second-round co-leader Ryan Palmer at Muirfield Village. The 25-year-old Spaniard was leading by seven shots on Sunday before a double-bogey on the par-5 11th cut into his advantage. Rahm later received a two-stroke penalty after being initially credited with a five-stroke win.

- Advertisement -

To become the No. 1 golfer, Rahm had to win the tournament and hope Rory McIlroy finished no better than third. McIlroy tied for 32nd.

Rahm joins Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach No. 1.

Tiger Woods carded a 76 for the second time in three days, leaving him at plus-6.

Previous articleDillon punches playoff ticket with Texas win
Next articleJack Nicklaus, wife recovered from COVID-19
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."