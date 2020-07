CROSSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A TBI investigation has brought a New York woman to East Tennessee.

They were investigating a drug overdose in Crossville back in July of 2018.

Investigators say Julia Meade took a fatal dose of a drug containing fentanyl.

They traced the fatal drug to a woman in Otisville, New York.

On Sunday, Diana Lynn Grosso was brought to the state to face a charge of Second Degree Murder.