New record hospitalization numbers in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Monday’s news Covid-19 numbers show record numbers of people sick with coronavirus in Hamilton County.

Plus we’re seeing more deaths in Northwest Georgia.

In Hamilton County, the hospitalization number shot up to 116 cases, topping last week’s record number of 114.

The ICU number also shot up to a new record on Monday.

The available hospital beds have somewhat improved since Friday.

The total of new cases reported on Monday was 98… the first time we haven’t hit the hundreds in 6 days.

In northwest Georgia, the numbers are also climbing.

Whitfield County saw 6 more deaths since Friday.

The youngest victim was 50, while three of them were over 90.

All had underlying medical conditions.

Whitfield got 320 new cases since Friday (topping 2000) and 14 more people in the hospital (topping 100)

Whitfield’s neighbors are also seeing more cases (Murray 65, Catoosa 24, Walker 22), all since Friday.

Back in Tennessee, Bradley County had 34 new cases on Monday with one new death since Friday.

McMinn saw 8, Rhea 7, and Marion 6 new cases.

In the Murphy, North Carolina area 13 more people have tested positive.

Most were related to other known cases, while two people got it while travelling.