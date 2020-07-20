Nashville International Airport opens new concourse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville International Airport has opened its fourth major concourse, featuring six domestic gates.

The airport says the new Concourse D opened Friday, with 115,000 square feet of terminal space and gates serviced by Southwest Airlines.

The concourse includes two public art installations and art cases, Wi-Fi, restrooms, a mother’s room and an indoor service animal relief area.

Additional space is available for future concessions.

The new concourse anchors a $292 million, 25-month-long project that also includes a 200,000-square-foot expansion of north and south ticket wings, a 136,000-square-foot renovation of terminal space and an 11,000 square-foot central utility plant.