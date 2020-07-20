Local students talk about winning college scholarships

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – For the past 75 years, The Benwood Foundation has worked to ensure that all Chattanoogans have the opportunity to prosper.

The foundation established a scholarship program to commemorate its 75th anniversary.

Benwood awarded $300,000 in scholarships to a group of Hamilton County students over the next 4 years.

They partnered with the Public Education Foundation and Hamilton County Schools to support high school seniors through their college journey.

In this News 12 exclusive, David Moore talked with some of the high school recipients.

It’s tonight’s, What’s Right With Our Schools!”