Local doctors need our help in their Covid-19 vaccine trials

Chattanooga scientists say they’re seeing promising results for their COVID-19 vaccine study, which is now in phase three.

“The goal is to develop a vaccine that can be given to as many people as possible, in order to provide immunity for regular activities,” says Dr. Mark McKenzie of Clinsearch.

The paid vaccine study involves two years of monitoring. Anyone 18 and up is encouraged to participate.

“Phase three is thirty thousand patients, thirty thousand volunteers will have a potential to get the vaccine. Half will get a placebo and half will get the vaccine, they’ll get two doses one four weeks apart from the other.”

Within the state of Tennessee, Chattanooga is one of three research teams working on a vaccine.

“It is a passionate goal for me to make a difference here, excited to be able to do that here in Chattanooga. As you know our region and our cases are increasing.”

Now entering phase three, the goal of the vaccine study is to provide a working vaccine to give immunization for the Covid-19 virus.

“This is the first one the furthest along in the United States that shows some potential. The first phase one trial looked good, safety wise phase two is looking good safety wise. So the hope is something like this, if not this one will be available at the end of the year or early next year to make a difference.”

Doctors say vaccines take awhile to develop, but here in Tennessee trails are going as planned.

“There are a lot of companies and a lot of countries trying to develop a vaccine, and coming up with something that works and can be beneficial to everybody that matters.”

Participants can sign up as early as July twenty-seventh.

You can sign up to take part in the trials by clicking here.