Jack Nicklaus, wife recovered from COVID-19

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) – Jack Nicklaus says he’s recovered from a health scare.

The golf legend revealed during Sunday’s CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.

He said his wife had no COVID-19 symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 until they recovered on about April 20.

Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year.