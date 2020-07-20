House Fire on South Moore Road

East Ridge, TN (WDEF) – A smoky fire in a kitchen early this morning sent residents fleeing from a home on South Moore Road. East Ridge firefighters responded at about 1:30 A.M. and found that everyone had escaped from the home but heavy smoke was coming from the residence.
Crews started an aggressive interior fire attack and made a request for mutual aid to assist. Chattanooga Quint 13 and Hamilton Rescue Rehab responded to the scene. Catoosa Fire Department covered East Ridge station one for any additional calls.
Investigators say this was a grease fire in the kitchen. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the occupants. Damage is estimated to be near $20,000.