Heritage Calls Off Football Practice For a Week After Player Tests Positive For the Coronavirus

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Heritage high school football practice has been put on hold for one week after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. Generals head coach E.K. Slaughter says workouts will resume on July 27th. That will give players who might have come in contact with the infected person time to quarantine.
