Health Dept. warns of Baylor Graduation Covid-19 exposure

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department is warning about another high school graduation exposure.

This time was at the Baylor School graduation on Saturday (July 18).

A case investigation found a positive Covid-19 person in attendance who was infectious.

They recommend that anyone who attended the graduation be tested and monitor symptoms.

“If you are experiencing any symptoms at this time, please stay home, even if you are not certain of whether you are positive for coronavirus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

“Going out for any reason while symptomatic puts others at risk.”

Free Health Department testing is available this week:

Tuesday – Friday, July 21-24, Brainerd High School, 1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, from 7AM-2PM.

Saturday, July 25, Brainerd High School, from 7AM-11AM, and New Hope Baptist Church, 3777 Wilcox Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, from 10AM-1PM.

New Hope Baptist Church, 3777 Wilcox Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, from 10AM-1PM. Sunday, July 26, Brainerd High School, from 7AM-11AM, and New Hope Baptist Church, from 12PM-3PM.

DO NOT call Baylor School for information on the exposures.

Instead, call the Health Department hotline at (423) 209-8383.