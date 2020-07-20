Georgia’s Largest School District Moving To Remote Learning for Start of School Year

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s largest school district has become the latest to move to all-remote learning to start the school year. Gwinnett County Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks announced Monday that the 180,000-student district will not offer in-person classes when it begins instruction on Aug. 12. Instead, all classes will be taught online. A number of other large districts had already announced plans for all-remote instruction or delayed the start of school into September. Wilbanks says increasing COVID-19 cases and opposition to in-person instruction spurred the move. A number of other large districts had already announced plans for all-remote instruction or delayed the start of school into September, including Atlanta, DeKalb, Fulton, Cobb and Savannah-Chatham counties.

- Advertisement -