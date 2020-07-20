Georgia High School Football Season Kicking Two Weeks Later

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
45

Georgia’s governing body for high school sports has pushed back the start of football season for two weeks, until the week of Sept. 4.

The Georgia High School Association still plans for a full 10-game regular season and a full playoff schedule. Other fall sports will start on time. The delay was needed for several school districts, including Atlanta public schools, which have pushed back the start of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The association’s board of trustees voted 8-4 against a proposal to keep the current sports calendar. The subsequent vote was unanimous to push back the football opening schedule by two weeks. The opening games had been planned for the week of Aug. 21.

At least two area coaches are glad that the GHSA plans to kick the season.

Said Ringgold head coach Robert Akins:”We’re excited to be starting a season, regardless of when we do it. We think that that will give us plenty of time to get ready.”
Added LFO head coach Bo Campbell:”This is the way it used to be anyway. You think about it. School and football and all that stuff, we used to start after Labor Day.”
Said Akins:”I just think it’s time for the kids mental health and physical health to get back on the gridiron.”

Previous articleHealth Dept. warns of Baylor Graduation Covid-19 exposure
Next articleHeritage Calls Off Football Practice For a Week After Player Tests Positive For the Coronavirus
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.