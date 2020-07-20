More Face Mask Mandates go into effect today

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A new round of mandatory mask policies go into affect today across the Tennessee Valley.

It can be confusing to keep track of, so here is a list of stores that are requiring masks, and when they go into effect.

ALREADY IN EFFECT

Best Buy

Costco

Panera Bread

Starbucks

BEGINNING MONDAY

CVS

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

PetSmart

Petco

Walgreens

Walmart/Sam’s Club

Whole Foods

JULY 21ST (TUESDAY)

Kroger

Publix

JULY 22ND (WEDNESDAY)

Home Depot

JULY 23RD (THURSDAY)

Food City

JULY 27TH (Next Monday)

ALDI

AUGUST 1ST

Target