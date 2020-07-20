More Face Mask Mandates go into effect today

It can be confusing to keep track of, so here is a list of stores that are requiring masks, and when they go into effect.
ALREADY IN EFFECT
Best Buy
Costco
Panera Bread
Starbucks
BEGINNING MONDAY
CVS
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
PetSmart
Petco
Walgreens
Walmart/Sam’s Club
Whole Foods
JULY 21ST (TUESDAY)
Kroger
Publix
JULY 22ND (WEDNESDAY)
Home Depot
JULY 23RD (THURSDAY)
Food City
JULY 27TH (Next Monday)

ALDI

AUGUST 1ST

Target