Dillon punches playoff ticket with Texas win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Austin Dillon and rookie Tyler Reddick gave Richard Childress Racing a 1-2 finish at Texas. Dillon, the owner’s grandson, stayed in front after a restart with two laps to go. Dillon and Reddick were up front for the last three restarts in the closing laps. It was Dillon’s third career win, his first since Daytona at the start of the 2018 season. It was the first 1-2 Cup finish for Richard Childress Racing since Clint Bowyer and Jeff Burton at Talladega in 2011. Joey Logano finished third at Texas and Kyle Busch was fourth. An estimated 15,000-20,000 spectators were at the race.

