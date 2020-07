Dalton Nursing Home leads latest Covid-19 outbreak in northwest Georgia

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – State numbers show another area nursing home is leading a surge in Covid-19 deaths in our area.

We have seen deadly outbreaks at facilities in Athens-TN, Rossville and Fort Oglethorpe.

Now Ridgewood Manor in Dalton is the latest.

42 of their residents have now tested positive and six have died. 19 staff members have also tested positive.

Here are the latest senior care facilities reports for northwest Georgia:

Ft. Oglethorpe: PruittHealth 80 cases, 37 staff, 10 dead, 26 recovered

Rossville: NHC Healthcare 60 cases, 33 staff, 10 dead, 50 recovered

Dalton: Ridgewood Manor 42 cases, 19 staff, 6 dead, 0 recovered

Blue Ridge: BR Assisted Living 7 cases, 5 staff, 0 dead, 7 recovered

Dalton: Gardens at Royal Oaks 5 cases, 10 staff, 0 dead, 2 recovered

Ellijay: Cameron Hall sr. Living 3 cases, 0 staff, 0 dead, 0 recovered

Blue Ridge: PruittHealth 3 cases, 0 staff, 0 dead, 3 recovered

Rossville: Ctr for Advanced Rehab at Parkside 2 cases, 1 staff, 0 dead, 1 recovered

Ft Oglethorpe: NHC Healthcare 2 cases, 3 staff, 0 dead, 1 recovered

Dalton: Regency Park Health * Rehab 2 cases, 3 staff, 0 dead, 1 recovered

Seven other facilities in Dalton, Ellijay, Summerville, LaFayette and Fort Oglethorpe have just one resident and/or staff members who have tested positive