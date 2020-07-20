Chattanooga Airport breaks ground on parking garage

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
54

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga airport broke ground on a 25 million dollar parking garage.

Officials say that this will be a four-level 1,300 space facility.

- Advertisement -

The garage is expected to be completed in a year.

The airport is also planning its largest expansion to the passenger terminal since it opened in 1991.

That design will begin later this year.