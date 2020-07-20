Braves Remove ‘Chop On’ Sign at Truist Park

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves have removed a “Chop On” sign that sat near an entrance to Truist Park as the team considers its stance on fans’ tomahawk chop chant. The removal of the wooden sign came as the team changed its slogan from “Chop On” to “For The A” for the 2020 season. The team’s stance on the chant has been watched closely since last year’s NL Division Series. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, said he found the chant insulting. The Braves said they would continue to examine the chant after the season, and that process continues.

