6 more Face Mask Mandates go into effect today

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A new round of mandatory mask policies go into affect today across the Tennessee Valley.

It can be confusing to keep track of, so here is a list of stores that are requiring masks, and when they go into effect.

ALREADY IN EFFECT

Best Buy

Costco

Starbucks

BEGINNING TODAY

CVS

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Walgreens

Walmart/Sam’s Club

Whole Foods

JULY 21ST (TUESDAY)

Kroger

Publix

JULY 22ND (WEDNESDAY)

Home Depot

JULY 23RD (THURSDAY)

Food City

JULY 27TH (Next Monday)

ALDI

AUGUST 1ST

Target