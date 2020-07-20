6 more Face Mask Mandates go into effect today

Collins Parker
It can be confusing to keep track of, so here is a list of stores that are requiring masks, and when they go into effect.
ALREADY IN EFFECT
Best Buy
Costco
Starbucks
BEGINNING TODAY
CVS
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
Walgreens
Walmart/Sam’s Club
Whole Foods
JULY 21ST (TUESDAY)
Kroger
Publix
JULY 22ND (WEDNESDAY)
Home Depot
JULY 23RD (THURSDAY)
Food City
JULY 27TH (Next Monday)

ALDI

AUGUST 1ST

Target