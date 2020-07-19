U.S. Senate Candidate Bill Hagerty Visits Hamilton County

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee Republican U-S Senate Candidate Bill Hagerty stopped by Champy’s chicken today in East Ridge.
Hagerty visited Bradley, Polk and Hamilton counties today.
Hagerty was a member of President Trump’s transition team.
Today, he talked to his supporters about his plans if he is elected into office.
“We are getting tremendous momentum. There’s tremendous interest and there’s great feedback. Early voting started on Friday and I can just feel the energy starting to mount. We’re getting such a positive response to our conservative message that we are taking across the state of Tennessee”, says Hagerty.
Bill Hagerty is running against 14 other Republican candidates, including physician Manny Sethi.
The primary election is August 6th.
