U.S. Senate Candidate Bill Hagerty Visits Hamilton County

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
0

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee Republican U-S Senate Candidate Bill Hagerty stopped by Champy’s chicken today in East Ridge.

Hagerty visited Bradley, Polk and Hamilton counties today.

Hagerty was a member of President Trump’s transition team.

Today, he talked to his supporters about his plans if he is elected into office.

“We are getting tremendous momentum. There’s tremendous interest and there’s great feedback. Early voting started on Friday and I can just feel the energy starting to mount. We’re getting such a positive response to our conservative message that we are taking across the state of Tennessee”, says Hagerty.

Bill Hagerty is running against 14 other Republican candidates, including physician Manny Sethi.

The primary election is August 6th.

Danielle Moss
