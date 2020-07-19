Two men shot in two separate shootings Saturday

By
Danielle Moss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The First Shooting happened on Tunnel Boulevard around 6 pm.

Chattanooga police say that one man has been shot on Tunnel Blvd. He is suffering from life threatening injuries.

According to the Chattanooga police department, one male was shot and was transported to a local hospital.

He is suffering from life threatening injuries.

CPD has not released his name or any additional information as the investigation is still ongoing.

The second shooting happened on Kemp Drive shortly after the shooting on Tunnel Boulevard.

Police say that a male was shot and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Jeremy Eames says, “It’s just a part of summertime activities sometimes. It’s hit and miss. We never know when something like this is going to happen or there doesn’t seem to be any rime or reason. Certainly it has been busy so far this afternoon.”

CPD is still working this case as well.

We will update you as we receive more details.

Danielle Moss
