Congressman Fleischmann reflects on his time spent with John Lewis

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Congressman Chuck Fleischmann made an appearance at Bill Haggerty’s visit in East Ridge, on Saturday.

He took the time to reflect on his time spent with John Lewis.

Fleischmann says, “I had a situation where I had a constituent from McMinn County, a wonderful African-American lady, who actually wrote a book about the African-American experience in McMinn County, Tennessee and she said, do you think you could get this to John Lewis? I brought it to John. I read the book. It was a wonderful book. He read the book. He took the time to read the book and he and I on one hot summers day, picked up the phone and called her. It was a wonderful experience for her. It was equally thrilling for me. That was John Lewis. I would be in an airport with John. People would want to come up and talk to him and he would take the time to shake everyone’s hand. Wonderful man, he will be sorely missed, a great American legacy.”