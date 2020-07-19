Clovers lack luck against strong Chattanooga FC team

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Football Club lost no momentum after last week’s first professional win at home. Brian Bement, Ian McGrath and the rest of the CFC squad shut out the Savannah Clovers, 3-0, after a stunning couple goals in the first half. CFC leads the NISA Southeast Region with six points. The boys in blue head to Columbia, South Carolina, to play Soda City FC Saturday, July 25.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.