Clovers lack luck against strong Chattanooga FC team

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Football Club lost no momentum after last week’s first professional win at home. Brian Bement, Ian McGrath and the rest of the CFC squad shut out the Savannah Clovers, 3-0, after a stunning couple goals in the first half. CFC leads the NISA Southeast Region with six points. The boys in blue head to Columbia, South Carolina, to play Soda City FC Saturday, July 25.

