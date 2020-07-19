American flag rally for the Fallen Five

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It was 5 years ago that a terrorist shot and killed five military reservists.

For the last three years, one local group has been honoring them in a special way.

- Advertisement -

American flag rally for the Fallen 5. Danielle Moss WDEF Posted by News 12 Now on Saturday, July 18, 2020

Nick Neely has organized an American Flag Rally to pay respect to the five that lost their lives on July 16th 2015.

Nearly 50 trucks, jeeps and motorcycles drive from East Ridge High School to the Fallen five memorial on Lee Highway.

They also drove by the Naval and Marine Reserve Center, the National Cemetery and the Fallen Five mural.

Neely says, “It means a lot that the community still comes together to remember that. Nobody has really forgot what’s going on. You know, a lot of things people forget about and this is one thing that I don’t want nobody to forget about what happened here in our home town.”

The group hopes to continue the rally next year.