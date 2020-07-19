American flag rally for the Fallen Five

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It was 5 years ago that a terrorist shot and killed five military reservists.

For the last three years, one local group has been honoring them in a special way.

- Advertisement -

American flag rally for the Fallen 5. Danielle Moss WDEF

Posted by News 12 Now on Saturday, July 18, 2020

Nick Neely has organized an American Flag Rally to pay respect to the five that lost their lives on July 16th 2015.

Nearly 50 trucks, jeeps and motorcycles drive from East Ridge High School to the Fallen five memorial on Lee Highway.

They also drove by the Naval and Marine Reserve Center, the National Cemetery and the Fallen Five mural.

Neely says, “It means a lot that the community still comes together to remember that. Nobody has really forgot what’s going on. You know, a lot of things people forget about and this is one thing that I don’t want nobody to forget about what happened here in our home town.”

The group hopes to continue the rally next year.

Previous articleCongressman Fleischmann reflects on his time spent with John Lewis
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.