News 12 Then: The Scopes Trial in Dayton

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – There won’t be any big celebration this year, but this is the 95th anniversary of the Scopes Monkey Trial.

During this week back in 1925, the nation was reading about what was going on in a sweltering, unairconditioned courtroom in Dayton.

Leading attorneys of the time, Clarence Darrow and William Jennings Bryan squared off for a national audience.

It pitted the science supporting, atheistic Darrow against God-fearing, populist politician Bryan in a (quasi) legal debate over teaching evolution.

But while high ideals were at stake, the real motivations for the Trial of the Century were much more down to earth… money.

In 1990, our Ted Perry took a week long look back at the Scopes Trial.

And he was able to interview one of the last students of John Scopes.

Here is part one of his series.