Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – July 17th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heat And Humidity Continuing To Build Over The Next Several Days!



Fair skies will continue through the morning. It will stay quite warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70’s. Again, a few areas of fog may be popping up.

Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid again for this Friday afternoon. Only stray afternoon showers and storms are possible,and most of us will stay dry with highs in the mid 90’s and a heat index around 100 or hotter.

Overnight, skies become fair, but again, quite warm and muggy again for tonight with lows only between 73-75.

Extended Forecast: A few more isolated late afternoon storms for the weekend are possible, otherwise very hot, hazy, and humid with highs well into the low to mid 90’s and the heat index well over 100.

More of the same expected for the beginning of next week with a few more scattered showers and storms possible for the middle of next week. Highs may be a little closer to 90 by next Wednesday.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

