Vols Dismiss Defensive Lineman Emmit Gooden After Assault Charge

Rick Nyman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee has dismissed defensive lineman Emmit Gooden hours after his arrest on aggravated domestic assault. Team spokesman Bill Martin confirmed that Gooden was dismissed from the program Thursday night. Gooden was arrested Thursday morning and charged with throwing a glass candle jar at his girlfriend during an argument. She talked with an officer from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she received three stitches around her left eye, according to the incident report. Gooden missed last season with an ACL injury, and the redshirt senior was expected to have a key role this season.

