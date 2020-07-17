Two Westmore Church of God Members die from Covid-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to climb in the Cleveland area, a pastor updates us on the toll it is taking on his church.

Westmore Church of God pastor Kelvin page says two members have now died from the outbreak at the church.

The victims were 73 and 89 year old men.

“Both of these men were special men who were greatly appreciated by the Westmore family. And we have learned from this horrendous virus that we must do all we can do, all we can do, to protect our vulnerable.”

Pastor Page is one of the dozens of members who were infected, but he has since recovered.

Tennessee officials reported 51 new Covid-19 positive tests on Friday.

The community has seen 6 deaths overall.