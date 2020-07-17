These stores now require masks

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Are all the new mask mandates in place when you go shopping this weekend?

Most are not (though some local stores may already be doing it)

So here is a list of national chains that now require you to wear a mask when shopping at their locations and when it goes into affect:

ALDI (July 27)

Best Buy (Now)

Costco (Now)

CVS (July 20)

Food City (July 23)

Home Depot (July 22)

Kohl’s (July 20)

Lowe’s (July 20)

Publix (July 21)

Starbucks (Now)

Target (August 1)

Walmart/Sam’s Club (July 20)

Whole Foods (July 20)