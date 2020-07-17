Series of auto breakins in Highland Park

Residents near Tatum Park woke up to a string of car break-ins.

News 12’S Taylor Bishop has the details.

- Advertisement -

“Our cars had been broken into, there were at least three on the street. I went outside and you know we were all looking at our cars and the police had been called.”

Misty Crutchfield says she is okay and thankful for the police, after her car was broken into earlier this morning.

“To me it looks like on the side where the cameras wouldn’t get them even though, my camera would have seen any movement before and after. ”

Neighbors say at least 4 or five cars were broken into near Tatum Park.

“I’m fortunate that the only damage was a window, I think the car behind me he had some valuables in his car and they didn’t take it. It looks like they just broke the front windows.”

Chattanooga Police say they are actively looking for who is responsible for these break-ins.

If you have any information you can contact them and remain anonymous.

” And they broke some windows, And grabbed some things and maybe have grabbed you know twenty dollars in coins from me but that’s it.”

In Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.