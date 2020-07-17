Police charge four more protesters with blocking road

Chattanooga (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged four more people in connection with a protest one week ago.

The charges include Disorderly Conduct and Blocking a Highway.

- Advertisement -

The new charges are against Joshua Tilford, Cecric Josey Jr., Gerald Cowley and Daniel Cash.

This follows the arrest of protest organizers Marie Mott, Cameron Williams, and Grason Harvey earlier in the week.

On Monday, Chief Roddy said “I am not blind to the issues being challenged, but I will not allow the protesters to endanger themselves, invoke fear in other community members, and impede emergency services to anyone in this city.”

The Police Department also said this week they will enforce pedestrian traffic laws at future protests.

Meanwhile, several student organizations at UTC have issued a joint letter asking District Attorney General Neil Pinkston to throw out the charges.

They call the charges a political prosecution.

“Their behaviors are not crimes; they are cries for change.”