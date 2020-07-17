Operation Southern Shield starts July 20th

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – On Monday, July 20th; Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee will join forces for Operation Southern Shield.

“We highlight summertime driving and the distractions drivers have. Unfortunately during the summer months our fatality and injury rate goes up involving motor vehicle crashes. So we got together to bring awareness to help reduce those incidents.” says Lt. John Harmon, Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officials say they are looking for drivers who are not wearing their seatbelts, traveling above the speed limit, and those who are driving distracted.

Law enforcement says if you are breaking these rules don’t be surprised if you get pulled over.

According to the data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the number of traffic deaths dropped by 29 percent during last year’s operation, compared to previous years without it.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says troopers may also be wearing masks to help keep everyone safe.

“That Tennessee State Trooper may have a mask on. Don’t be alarmed if he has his mask on. We are just trying to follow the rules with the Covid issues,” says Harmon.

Operation Southern Shield lasts for an entire week.

Buckle up and drive safely.